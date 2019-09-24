Dear editor,
On Thursday, a mother and her young daughter exited Kroger West to be met with a vile, racist message left on the rear bumper of her car.
Not only had someone obviously observed this woman and her child enter the store, but the person then took it upon himself or herself to act out of hatred for the race of these individuals. The act itself not only saddens me but fills me with disappointment and disgust.
What disturbs me even more is the fact that no one stepped in. At no time is the parking lot of Kroger West deserted during daylight hours. I find it hard to believe that no passerby witnessed this event as it was unfolding.
What have we become that no one thought to step in and say something? I understand that we are no longer cowboys/cowgirls and not everyone has the strength of character or body to step in directly, but no one thought to call the police? No one thought to take a picture of the racist offender performing this act? We as a community chose to walk on by and continue with our day as if nothing out of the ordinary was occurring. Has this become so ordinary?
The sad truth is that racists will never be wiped out. Bigotry and hatred is unavoidable and quite deeply inbred in those who foster it. However, we can and must effect change when it comes to racist acts. We must stand up and let our voices be heard. There must be zero tolerance when we witness, hear or come in contact with it in any way.
We should be ashamed, Frankfort. We are all guilty for allowing this to happen in our community and we should all be held accountable. Demand transparency! The video of the parking lot, which I’m sure Kroger has in its possession, should be shared. Let us openly view the face of those we have chosen to hide in the shadows for far too long. It’s time to stand up and say NO MORE.
Kristie Powe
Focus on Race Relations: Frankfort (FORR) board member
Frankfort