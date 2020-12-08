Dear editor,

I have no qualms whatsoever about taking any vaccine developed by the world's leading scientists. 

I volunteer to receive an early dose! Please put me on a standby list if I may not be very high on the priority list of citizens scheduled to receive the vaccinations earliest.

Believers in conspiracies and hoaxes that the current but soon-to-be-past president of the U.S. peddles who may be suspicious of the COVID-19 vaccines can carry their ridiculous theories to their graves.

Give me the vaccine and those of us who wear masks, wash/sanitize our hands, stay distanced from others and who get vaccinated will continue our reliance on sound science and good education.

For the facts of the matter, read what Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says about our immediate future regarding the virus — https://www.newsweek.com/coronavirus-anthony-fauci-us-covid-outbreak-timeline-vaccine-1552457

Ceci Mitchell

Franklin County

