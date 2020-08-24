Dear editor,
This whole rhetoric coming from Fox News, the Trumpers and the GOP elite about voting for Democrats will take us into socialism is nonsense and it’s time to just let that go. It makes more sense to understand that supporting President Donald Trump, who is being used by Putin to turn our nation against ourselves, has been the driving wedge between us the last four years.
We have always been divided over cultural issues, but now the demeaning tweets, the bully nature, the authoritarian need to rule, the narcissism that exudes from his pores and his need to be “the best” and brag constantly is ruining the nation.
Well, all of this is just taking us down a dangerous road. He has conducted criminal behaviors prior to being in office and now in office. Even the Senate Intelligence Committee report clearly shows the truth about Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and the Trump team’s giving information to Russia.
And Trump properties are profiting from taxpayer dollars from all his golfing and fundraisers as well. And yet the Trumpers don’t care.
So as democracy erodes in the U.S., remember the days when there was a chance to stop him and perhaps because of fear, people still stood by him. He will hurt you and desert you. This year when voting, think before casting a vote for Trump. It’s an opportunity to make a wrong a right.
Vote for Joe Biden.
Lisa Coons
Frankfort
