Dear editor,
I attended both of the planning commission public hearings about the proposed zone change at 690 Duncan Road. At the first hearing I heard many Duncan Road residents and neighbors speak against the proposal.
As I listened to the testimony I was struck by how many longtime residents talked about spending their lives building homes on Duncan Road and raising their families there, all the while working to support themselves and contributing to our community in so many ways. There are also young families living on or near Duncan Road and all these households have invested their entire lives in our county.
Now their homesteads are being affected by long-term damages resulting from the destruction caused by developer Ron Tierney and the Red Deer Real Estate Group.
As a result of this testimony I ask everyone to consider this question:
Why would young people want to move to Frankfort and put down roots in a neighborhood where there is no guarantee that their homes and property will be protected from extremely inappropriate development?
Our community has to revisit our Comprehensive Plan — and by extension our planning and zoning process. Now is the perfect time to revise our plan so that the process is made more relevant and useful for these times of great change in which we now live.
We all need to be part of any planning process that affects our daily lives, our hard-won personal property and our physical and mental health.
I am asking that the Franklin County Fiscal Court deny this zone change and instruct Mr. Tierney and his group to halt their continued destruction at 690 Duncan Road. I am asking that the court and other local government bodies involved in this issue work with Mr. Tierney and his group now to mitigate past, present and future physical damages to the 690 Duncan Road property.
Jane Julian
Frankfort
Ms. Julian makes good points. Development/expansion at the expense of our residents is not my idea of "growth."
