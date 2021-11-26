Dear editor,

I was in high school when President John F. Kennedy was shot with a mail order gun. I can remember writing to Washington’s Gov. Albert Rossellini and asking for tougher gun laws. He wrote back that they had a committee working on it. It’s been about 60 years now, and I haven’t seen much progress — in the right direction anyway.     

My generation did live in a more innocent time. Despite my concern about guns when I was in high school and the easy access I felt was a problem even then, it never crossed my mind to worry about one of my fellow students or intruders bringing a gun to school and shooting us.

Today’s students no longer have that peace of mind. They must participate in active shooter drills, and with good reason; since 2009 there have been about 180 American school shootings. And since 1968, the number of guns per capita in the U.S. has doubled.    

This is the world that the generation of adults who never worried about school shootings has handed down to their children and grandchildren. I hope and believe the generation who has had to fear and prepare for school shootings will create a better world for their own children.   

Andrea Veach

Louisville

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription