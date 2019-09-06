Dear editor,
That was a nice piece by Chris Easterly about the East Frankfort Park shooting (" 'Just absolute terror of people screaming': Nurse recounts East Frankfort Park shooting and efforts to save victim," Friday, Sept. 6).
Shamefully, a lot of us read about a killing and think, “Well, that’s another one,” and move on to the next thing. The statements by the nurse put a different perspective on this murder.
The fear hanging in the air, the screaming, weeping relatives, the professionals doing their parts, the smell of smoke or hot radiators or gun powder — all creating scenes that are unique but linked in common misery.
I’m glad Mr. Easterly took time to find someone who was a witness and then a participant. Her words sweep aside all the clutter and give me the real truth: Somebody’s son isn’t coming back.
John Arnett
Frankfort