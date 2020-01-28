Dear editor,

Hear ye, hear ye, hear ye!

With the help of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Lindsey Graham and the Republican Senate, at the impeachment trial of President Donald John Trump, justice will not only be blindfold but deaf and dumb too.

No obstruction or corruption here, "so help you God."

Judy Rembacki

Georgetown

