Dear editor,

Watching videos of our domestic terrorists violent, deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, listening to terrifying accounts by Capitol officers valiantly protecting and defending the building and the lawmakers, echoes the biblical chanting, “Give us Barabbos!" 

Judy Rembacki

Georgetown

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription