Dear editor,
The Trump administration is proposing to blanket a massive swath of land near Arches, Canyonlands and Capitol Reef National Parks, as well as Bears Ears National Monument, with oil and gas drilling leases. Ultimately, this will replace the area’s unspoiled red rock canyons, expansive vistas, clean air, quiet stillness, intense night skies and sense of wildness with the sights and sounds of industrial development.
The future development of these leases will unavoidably and unnecessarily exacerbate the climate crisis. We can not afford to have any more land opened to oil and gas development, especially when renewable energy sources now offer a real alternative.
Absurdly, this rush to lease continues even though the world is awash in excess oil and gas, as evidenced by the fact that the price per barrel of oil has dropped dramatically, even dipping below zero at one point!
Even more ludicrous, the Bureau of Land Management is offering new leases while at the same time reducing the royalty rates oil and gas companies pay on existing leases in the same area. This “royalty relief” comes in response to oil and gas company claims that they can’t afford to develop existing leases economically at this time.
And remember, leased land is tied up for decades as once leases are issued, oil companies hold a “right” to develop that lasts at least 10 years!
Given all this, how can anyone consider BLM’s plan to sacrifice iconic western landscapes and our planet’s health to oil and gas leasing anything but outrageous and unconscionable?
Deborah Williamson
Frankfort
