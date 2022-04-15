Dear editor,

I found the passage of the 2022 Omnibus Bill unbelievable. For the Congress to pass a $1.5 trillion package with the trillions of debt that we already have is alarming to me. How on earth will our children and grandchildren be relieved of this? How can we remain solvent, safe and secure with this kind of debt?

The bill was completed and approved in committee at 12:30 a.m. At 2:30 a.m. it was printed and on legislators' desks and scheduled to be voted on before the end of the day. Wow, 2,741 pages to review for a vote and with no time to offer amendments or get further explanations. 

The bill includes $14 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine but our border security remains unfunded. It budgets $33 billion on government education which includes what? The IRS is gaining $12.6 billion to enlarge that department and $14.1 billion for the Department of Interior. Green New Deal gets over $100 billion.  

Congress got an office raise of 21% for "representational allowance.” Lawmakers have a salary of $174,000 plus additional money for their insurance. Some of their staff get less money and some get more. Leadership gets significantly more money. 

It is full of “pork” — 4,000 earmarks that have nothing to do with running the government. Rep. Chuck Shumer, D-New York, added 59 to 142 earmarks totaling $80 million. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Alabama, added 16 earmarks totaling nearly $650 million. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, added 79 earmarks totaling $162.2 million.    

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Thomas Massie were the two Kentuckians who voted against the bill. 

Phyllis Vincent

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription