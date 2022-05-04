Dear editor,

During the last week of March and the last week of April, the Focus On Race Relations (FORR) organization provided 490 hot lunches for the teachers in both the city and the county school systems. FORR recognized the fact that the teachers have had an extremely rough time during the last two years. The hot lunches were just a small way of letting the teachers know that this community cares about them.

The Teacher Appreciation Day was the brainchild of the FORR organization. However it took the entire community to make it happen. Special thanks goes to GIGI’s Kitchen for working with us on a price point that made it possible for us to move forward. Much credit goes out to the Frankfort/Franklin County community for all of their donations that made this happen. Much, much, thanks goes out to the Frankfort Police Officers and the Franklin County Sheriff Deputies who delivered the hot meals to each of the schools. Special thanks to Sheriff Chris Quire and Chief Dustin Bowman for allowing us the use of their officers for this project. Last, but definitely not least, are the members of FORR and all of the community volunteers who went into the schools and helped serve the hot lunches.

My only regret is that we were unable to provide hot lunches for the support staff. These individuals work just as hard as the classroom teachers and are often overlooked. This year’s funding just was not enough to allow us to do both. If we do this next year, we will start earlier and work harder to ensure  we have sufficient funding to cover both the teachers and the support staff.

Better together works.

Ed Powe

Frankfort

