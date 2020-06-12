Dear editor,
I see the latest casualty in America’s media-driven war on cops is the long-running TV show “Cops.” The inspirational show about cops has been canceled. What the heck is going on?
The horrible actions of one very bad cop caught on camera killing an innocent African American man has turned the world upside down. Suddenly the “thin blue line” of good dedicated police officers serving and protecting the public have become the the bad guys.
To those who have fallen in line like sheep to the cop-hating wave we are currently living under, I pose a question or two. Who are you going to call in the dark of night when your house is broken into by a criminal meaning to do you harm? Who do you call when you’re assaulted in the parking garage by a carjacker stealing your car? Who, might I ask, stands between the innocent and the guilty that are about harming them in any number of ways?
One very bad cop should not turn us against the vast majority of good cops who are placing their lives on the line daily, protecting us from harm. I’m thinking it’s about time for some videos of police officers performing their day-to-day job of protection of the innocent from the guilty. Oh, that’s right, I forgot they canceled that show.
Phil Greer
Frankfort
