Dear editor,

The Franklin County Humane Society’s online auction is now underway — and what a virtual event it is! More than 100 items — from food and drink to pet supplies to musical instruments to original artwork and jewelry — are available for bids at a range of value levels.

We’re hosting the auction online since we’re unable to gather in-person again this year for what would have been the Humane Society’s 9th Annual Celebrity Waiters’ Dinner and Silent Auction. But we do still have waiters available for tipping online, and, of course, we hope you’ll donate to the fund for the new shelter.

All of that — and more — will be at your fingertips after registering at https://charityauction.bid/fchscwd9 or via a link at fchsanimals.org.

Proceeds will benefit the Humane Society’s work on behalf of the homeless animals of our community — so please bid generously! The auction concludes on Tuesday.

Thank you.

Betsy Kennedy

Humane society volunteer

Frankfort

