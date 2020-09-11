Dear editor,

The whole country often is adversely affected by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decisions.

Sadly, those of us in other states cannot vote him out of office, so I appeal to the citizens of Kentucky to give his opponent a chance to make things better for all of us.

Mary Joyce

Dillsboro, North Carolina

