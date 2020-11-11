Dear editor,
“It was the most important election of our lifetime.” This statement is quite possibly the only thing that Democrats and Republicans alike can agree on.
While I too agree, I don’t believe its importance is weighed by the results of the election but rather how our nation responds to those results. If the success of our nation hinges on one person, we don’t have a broken government; we have a broken society.
President Trump cannot “Make America Great Again,” but you can. Vice President Biden can’t “Restore the Soul of America,” but you can. There is no Democrat, no Republican, no independent who will be the savior of a nation.
Don’t get me wrong. I fully believe our Savior is coming — but He won’t be on a ballot. So did you respond after your candidate won or lost? My children are watching. Your children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, neighbor kids, and more are also watching. We need to show the next generation what it looks like to win with grace and lose with grace.
As for me, I said a prayer for the president-elect and pray for his success. Then I kissed my wife and kids and went to sleep not as a Democrat, Republican or independent — but as an American, because our kids are watching.
By no means am I saying “turn a blind eye.” We have a verse hanging over my son’s bed that sums it up. It says: “Be on guard. Stand firm in the faith. Be courageous. Be strong. And do everything with love.”
In the coming days, weeks and even years, respond in love. Only that will restore the soul of our nation and make America great again.
Logan Hanes
Frankfort
