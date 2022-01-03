Dear editor,

Why have there been no public meetings for the Kentucky Legislature’s redistricting maps, which will establish voting districts for the next 10 years? Why is this important work being done away from the public's eye?

An open and transparent process is needed to ensure truly fair elections. Is it because they have, as politicians of both major parties have always done, drawn lines that are politically beneficial to one party over the other, a process called gerrymandering? The result is that elected officials do not have to compromise or work in a bipartisan manner when creating “safe” districts. Elected officials who “choose” their voters are assured of easy re-election and face little competition outside the primaries. That is one of the leading causes of our political dysfunction.

The League of Women voters has offered recommended fair maps, creating districts that meet all legal and constitutional requirements. The league held public forums and engaged with over 100 civic organizations to garner public comments and feedback to prepare recommended maps. Who better knows how their district should look than the people who live there?

Voters should choose their elected officials. Elected officials should not choose their voters. Creating partisan maps behind closed doors with no public input is unacceptable and creates mistrust. We want to remove the secrecy and rebuild public trust in the most precious of our rights — voting.

Gae Broadwater

Together Frankfort Coordinator & AAUW Public Policy Chair

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription