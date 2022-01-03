Why have there been no public meetings for the Kentucky Legislature’s redistricting maps, which will establish voting districts for the next 10 years? Why is this important work being done away from the public's eye?
An open and transparent process is needed to ensure truly fair elections. Is it because they have, as politicians of both major parties have always done, drawn lines that are politically beneficial to one party over the other, a process called gerrymandering? The result is that elected officials do not have to compromise or work in a bipartisan manner when creating “safe” districts. Elected officials who “choose” their voters are assured of easy re-election and face little competition outside the primaries. That is one of the leading causes of our political dysfunction.
The League of Women voters has offered recommended fair maps, creating districts that meet all legal and constitutional requirements. The league held public forums and engaged with over 100 civic organizations to garner public comments and feedback to prepare recommended maps. Who better knows how their district should look than the people who live there?
Voters should choose their elected officials. Elected officials should not choose their voters. Creating partisan maps behind closed doors with no public input is unacceptable and creates mistrust. We want to remove the secrecy and rebuild public trust in the most precious of our rights — voting.
Gae Broadwater
Together Frankfort Coordinator & AAUW Public Policy Chair
“ An open and transparent process is needed to ensure truly fair elections. Is it because they have, as politicians of both major parties have always done, drawn lines that are politically beneficial to one party over the other, a process called gerrymandering?”
Sure, both gerrymander districts in an attempt to gain or maintain power, but the end results are starkly dissimilar. Gerrymandering is a highly-flawed process exacerbated by the fact that one party is prone to cheating to win, destroying government, and here lately, destroying democracy itself. The real risk is that about a third of Republicans think it’s OK to seek second amendment remedies to achieve their narrow agenda. The Republicans are incapable of governing, with fewer and fewer of them who remain committed to empirical reality and representative democracy!
