Dear editor,

My fellow citizens, our future is under attack by a bill being introduced in Congress to use taxpayer dollars to fund abortion on demand.   

We must be people who respect life from conception to natural death. We can not become accomplices to infanticide by standing by and allowing this to happen. We have lost far too many future leaders, with God-given talents, to perish before they are born.

Please pray and notify the leaders in Congress to oppose the heinous action. God bless us all.

Regina Cole

Frankfort

