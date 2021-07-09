Dear editor,

In regards to "Officials seeking public's input on Lakeview Park master plan," July 6, there are other things to worry about.

People are in dire needs for their backpay from unemployment, and you all are worried about a park. We might need one to set up a tent and call it home.

Bobby Cunningham

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription