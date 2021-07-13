Dear editor,

I am writing in regards to “Officials seeking public's input on Lakeview Park master plan,” (July 6).

I won’t be able to attend this meeting, but I’d like to say that our magistrates are capable of moral decisions, that are good for our community. They have the cognitive ability to understand with their honesty and knowledge.

Understanding what’s fundamentally good for all citizens is important in our leaders. We need to back them with this plan of a large indoor venue. It will benefit all of us now and in the future.

Our community needs a place for graduations, sporting events, conferences, concerts, fundraising events, dances, dinners, silent auctions and more.

These social events are a way to share common interest. It’s good for our well-being to gather to make new friends and meet old friends. Spending quality time with friends and family is good for the soul. It’s refreshing to spend time with those you trust, that care about you.

The structure planned by our magistrates will promote the integrity of our community, along with a sense of trust and safety when we gather for social events. It promotes a sense of belonging and security in a community. Don’t we all need that?

Richard Jones

Frankfort

