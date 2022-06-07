Dear editor,

A thought regarding yet another pathetic slaughter in the United States: What a strange culture we have that sacrifices its men, women and children to the gun gods on that altar of its Second Amendment.

Our founding fathers are certainly horrified.

Richard Green

Frankfort

