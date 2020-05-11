Dear editor,

I’m a single mother of four children. I have two autistic children. Due to COVID-19, I’m now out of work. I’ve been at the same job three years and have yet to receive one unemployment check or a stimulus check.

I went from working 40-50 hours to no income and no help. I’ve called and reapplied; now I’m being told to reapply due to their failure to provide assistance and the system still will not let me through. If i get through, it exits me out halfway through the application and will not let me back in. The number is always busy.

I need help. This is not the American way. I believe in hard work. I don’t ask for handouts, just what I worked for — my unemployment — and what I was promised — my stimulus. The country I love so much is leaving me and my kids out here with nothing now. We’re living off food stamps only. This is a sad day in America.

Roberta Shepherd

Frankfort

