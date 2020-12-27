Dear editor,
With limited supplies of the COVID vaccine, could someone explain to me why Bill May, Frankfort's outgoing mayor with only four days remaining in office, was placed at the front of the line for the COVID vaccination?
He is not a health care worker, doesn't work in a long-term care facility, isn't a first responder or essential worker in one of our local grocery stores or health departments.
Yet, his photo was on the front page receiving one of Franklin County's first vaccines. The photo caption read, "Frankfort and Franklin County's top officials took the step of getting vaccinated in the hopes of encouraging others in the community to do so."
While I agree with that encouraging gesture, Bill May should have sat this one out.
Sallie Bolton
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
He's gonna need it where he's going. Prisons are hotbeds of the virus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.