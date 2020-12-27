Dear editor,

With limited supplies of the COVID vaccine, could someone explain to me why Bill May, Frankfort's outgoing mayor with only four days remaining in office, was placed at the front of the line for the COVID vaccination?

He is not a health care worker, doesn't work in a long-term care facility, isn't a first responder or essential worker in one of our local grocery stores or health departments.

Yet, his photo was on the front page receiving one of Franklin County's first vaccines. The photo caption read, "Frankfort and Franklin County's top officials took the step of getting vaccinated in the hopes of encouraging others in the community to do so."

While I agree with that encouraging gesture, Bill May should have sat this one out.

Sallie Bolton

Frankfort

