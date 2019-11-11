Dear editor,
Newspapers are critical to communities and to our understanding of local, state, national and world events. I understand that print media — newspapers like The State Journal — are in need of advertising revenue. However, I was shocked to see on page A8 of the Thursday, Oct. 31, edition a full-page paid advertisement from the Judicial Watch organization about the “deep state attempted coup” of the Trump presidency.
An impeachment is not a coup d’état. A coup is the sudden illegal overthrowing of government by a small group. An impeachment is a legal, constitutional process by which Congress accuses high officers of the federal government of misconduct.
One of my concerns is that readers may miss the “Paid Advertisement” notice and take this ad as “truth” because it is in the paper, a place where facts matter. Promotion of unproven conspiracy theories serves only to further divide our already fractious citizenry.
It is astounding to me that some cannot or will not accept what all of our intelligence agencies have firmly stated: Russia meddled in the 2016 election, and is currently making efforts for the 2020 election. I have seen T-shirts stating “I'd rather vote for Putin than a Democrat.” Really? I have a feeling that Putin is extremely pleased with our infighting because a country divided against itself (usually) cannot stand.
I respect our constitutional right of free speech, including hate speech. The U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly ruled that hate speech is legally protected free speech under the First Amendment. That doesn’t mean hate speech should be promoted, and the language in this advertisement is pretty close to hate speech.
Would The State Journal accept a full-page ad from InfoWars seeking donations to promote the theory that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was staged by people who want to take away our guns? Or an ad promoting "Holocaust deniers”?
As a nation we must find a way to bridge our divides and come together as a nation of diverse people.
Murray Wood
Frankfort