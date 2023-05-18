Dear editor,

The failure of Republicans to raise the debt ceiling will finally expose the Republican Party for what it truly is — a party that protects the wealthy with an unfair tax code, so we don't have enough money in our coffers to pay the needs and expenses of our growing country and population. A party that wants to put even more pressure on the elderly and less fortunate, and will cause a recession in the U.S. and the world. 

