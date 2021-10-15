Dear editor,

On Sept. 2, Newsweek ran a story entitled “'War on Terror' Cost U.S. $21 Trillion, Its Conflicts Killed Nearly One Million, Reports Show.” Disabled veterans understand the implications of this massive waste of Federal revenue in the lives of Americans. They live in a grossly under compensated life situation.

In 2021, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,097.92 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2019 was $54,099.99 dollars per annum and the median income in 2019 was $68,703! In 2020, the per capita gross domestic product of the USA was about $62,000 a year, among the highest in the world.

Disabled veterans were harmed deeply by this insane spending on wars for profit. They have been asking various Administrations and Congresses for fair compensation since the end of WWI in 1918. That was 103 years ago. Where is it?

I ask you to pass legislation this year to compensate them fairly, especially the totally and permanently disabled among them who should be compensated at least at the level of the NAWI.

Pay them fairly now.

Geoffrey Daniels

LaGrange

