Dear editor,
For the last two years the Franklin County Democratic Executive Committee has sponsored a patriotic musical concert on the eve of our nation’s birthday. A great gesture with an important message, “Your vote is the first step to patriotism.” No political speeches but short reminders of how grateful we should be for the “Faith and Freedom” we enjoy in this wonderful country of ours.
Thanks are in order to John Avent and Charlie Gevenden, who have acted as co-chairs, Steve Brooks for his invaluable experience, Mike Lynch M.C., VFW Color Guard, the many outstanding local talented musicians, singers, presenters, members of the Franklin County Democratic Executive Committee and all the attendees who made these such successful events.
Some of our very best local talent was showcased at these two events interlaced with comments from local affiliated religious leaders espousing our freedom of faith and faith in this country. People brought their chairs, blankets, food and drinks and settled down for an evening of enjoyment.
Those involved in bringing this celebration to the community felt that if the public appreciated this type of entertainment after a two-year trial they would support it to become an annual event. Since this can only be done with the help of other entities we would like to hear from those who would be interested in continuing this good old-fashioned patriotic salute to our country on its annual birthday and pay homage to our forefathers and veterans for our freedoms.
C.M. Hank Hancock
Frankfort