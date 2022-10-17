Dear editor,

Voltaire wrote, “Those who can make you believe absurdities; can make you commit atrocities." That’s certainly true with Trump faithful storming the U.S. Capitol, attacking Capitol police and chanting hang former Vice President Mike Pence immediately after former President Donald Trump’s tweet berating Pence. It’s also reflected in numerous threats to public figures attacked by Trump like Dr. Anthony Fauci, Brad Raffensperger, Rusty Bowers, and the FBI after their legally justified search of Mar-a-Lago. Trump now predicts even more violence if indicted for any crimes.

