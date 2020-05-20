Dear editor,
Recent letters to the editor “Protest was a slap in the face” (May 12) by Donna Hecker and “Do something about racism” (May 15) by Scott Rollins both objected to those protesting on May 2 at the Capitol.
For the record, when Donna ran for mayor, my vote was cast for her, and Scott is passionate about his involvement with Frankfort’s Focus On Race Relations, which I too support wholeheartedly. There is a lot to respect and admire about both, yet as one who also lives in the shadow of the Capitol dome, my take on the protesters is different.
Kentuckians heeded Gov. Andy Beshear’s plan to “flatten the curve,” so our hospitals would not be overwhelmed. This goal was met, yet many businesses, mainly small, were required to remain closed. The protesters were petitioning their government to allow them to safely/responsibly open their establishments, enjoy the parks, worship, etc.
People are understandably passionate about preserving their livelihoods, collecting a paycheck, providing for their family. While some have described "healthy at home" as an “inconvenience,” to others it is their life’s work going down the drain, the welfare of their family at stake. An increase in spouse abuse, child abuse, addiction issues are all part of the equation. Can we try to walk in each other’s shoes?
I do not know the minds and hearts of each protester, but the way they were portrayed and even declared unwelcome at one point came across as unfair to this resident of South Frankfort. It is for this reason that I want all peaceful protesters (regardless of their cause) to know that some residents living near the Capitol welcome them.
Gene Coverston
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
So your saying they won’t beat on their spouses and children if they are “ whistling while they work” happily raking in the dough? The love of $ put s them into a transcendent level of existence where they won’t beat or abuse anymore? That’s almost a funny lie ! It’s certainly is a twisted one.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.