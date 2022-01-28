Dear editor,

For years I photographed trees in Frankfort and Franklin County for a featured article in The State Journal entitled “Tree of the Week." This was an effort by a group of concerned citizens to raise awareness of the special trees in Franklin County. An exhibit was held at the Paul Sawyier Public Library with a contest to select Franklin County’s favorite tree.

Our community selected a majestic oak on Peaks Mill Road. This tree is directly adjacent to the property where Buffalo Trace is proposing to build many warehouses to store bourbon.

Now notice the trees in front of the warehouses on Wilkinson Boulevard at the entrance of Buffalo Trace. The older trees are covered in black fungus and are either declining or have been replaced altogether with new landscaping.

For me, envisioning Franklin County’s favorite tree covered in black fungus and declining, is like an arrow to the heart. Yes, this tree is beautiful, but part of that beauty has to do with the ambiance of the Peaks Mill valley and the Elkhorn Creek. Industrial development on Peaks Mill Road next to a school is just wrong.

If you feel the same, please call your public officials and make your opinion known. Peaks Mill is an inappropriate place to allow industrial development.

Betty Beshoar

Frankfort

