The turmoil is going to continue to get worse. People going along with the government is a huge problem. It doesn't matter what it is, the government wants to rule and control your life. The government’s purpose was never to act in such a way. That's exactly why people left their country and came here to settle.

Now though, some of you are readily giving up your rights. I wrote a letter to the editor about it ages ago, when they were working on getting Obamacare or Kentucky's healthcare connection started up. The main point of the letter was if the government could have control of your healthcare, they could determine at what age a person lives to. 

How far does it have to go though, seriously? How much of your life are you willing to give up for a tyrannical government? It's all Democrats too. You can see that, if you are watching a legitimate news source, which will give out all the information that the government is working on. Some of the media is part of it. People should be shamed for not taking the vaccine. People were shamed back then for not carrying health insurance too. 

The truth is, we are just traditionalist and don't see the need for extreme change that is trying to be pushed. Rome wasn't built in a day, but it was destroyed quicker than it was built. 

Jerry B. Blackburn

Frankfort

