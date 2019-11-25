Dear editor,
Ms. Phyllis Sower objects to being reminded of the LGBTQ community one weekend out of the year ("Guest columnist: Not proud of Capital Pride Kentucky," Oct. 23), but she probably doesn’t care that if you are Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, Jehovah’s Witness, agnostic, Hindu or atheist, you get Christmas in your face two months out of the year. Her language sounds the same as language that racists and homophobes use.
The complaint about murals in Frankfort didn’t happen until the image of Buddha was painted on the side of a building. Those same people probably don’t mind that crosses are everywhere. What’s the difference? Neither matters — it’s just people expressing themselves.
I am a veteran and don’t mind for a couple of days out of the year that the POW flag is taken down.
Rick Hardy
Frankfort