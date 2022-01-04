Dear editor,

Warehouses don’t belong on Peaks Mill Road. Buffalo Trace should find a better site in an area already zoned industrial.

Currently zoned agricultural, Peaks Mill ought to stay that way. After all, it’s the most scenic road in the county, curving along Elkhorn Creek through historic farms, by stone walls, and past the cliffs and ridges that overlook the creek. Our most lovely and fertile rural landscape deserves protection from development.

Changing the zoning of this area to industrial would make a mockery of goals and policies in the comprehensive plan. People want a beautiful Peaks Mill, not a Peaks Mill industrial complex.

Trina Peiffer

Frankfort

