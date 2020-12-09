Dear editor, 

When I picked up the weekend edition of The State Journal, saw the front-page headlines and read the article about the Frankfort City Commission voting to pay $390,000 for the former Pic-Pac building to someone that only purchased it about a year ago for $300,000, it made me sick!

I do not understand and will never understand how the city commission could actually vote to give someone a $90,000 profit on a property purchased not much over a year ago, even if improvements had been made, but I don’t see how many could have been made, and for $90,000, I would think it was like new.

This is the one of the most wasteful taxpayer costs I believe I have ever seen. Had you really wanted the building, why didn’t you purchase it when it was first up for sale and buy it from the former owner? Sure would have saved the taxpayers a lot of money!

When I read this, it made me glad I hadn't voted for some of the current commissioners who ran again! And I hope the future elected commissioners will protect our money a lot better than this.  

Shirley Clark

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription