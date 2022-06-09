Dear editor,

What was once a confrontation between the interest of Sazerac/Buffalo Trace and the residents of Peaks Mill and those individuals who respect and enjoy its surroundings is now a much larger and consequential issue. What was once a proposal for a zone change, which Sazerac/Buffalo Trace has now publicly admitted would be a heavy lift has taken the form of a text amendment.

Consequently, the issue now has the potential of impacting many residents in the county, particularly those with an economic interest in preserving agricultural land and activity and those who respect and enjoy the benefits (current and future) of a rural residential setting and lifestyle in the county. As others have noted, with passage of this text amendment, more than 50% of the county becomes a candidate for distillery warehouses. The proposal ignores the existing county comprehensive plan as well as the process for revising that plan that is underway.

Sazerac/Buffalo Trace argues that the city and county have successfully used text amendments — but in each of the examples provided by Sazerac/Buffalo Trace the developments were of a significantly smaller scale and narrow in scope and potential impact. There is another facet that has drawn less attention. The proposed text amendment would establish a process whereby, the planning commission and planning staff would have a disproportionate influence on future land use decisions, minimizing or eliminating the involvement, and therefore accountability of the mayor or county judge-executive and the related elected bodies to their respective electors, i.e. YOU.

John Antenucci

Frankfort

