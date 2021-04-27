Dear editor,

The Frankfort Plant Board has a lovely offer on the table from a private citizen to help generate power from a renewable resource. Local churches are charged with administering COVID-19 relief funds on behalf of those delinquent in their electric bills due to the terrible natural disaster we are all facing. 

I think it wouldn't be too much to ask that children dependent on the internet for schooling, whose parents can't keep up on their internet bills, could possibly be enlisted to run in tiny treadmills to generate power. Only then could we hope to see the Frankfort Plant Board's customer satisfaction rating on Google rise from 1.6 out of 5 stars to a more respectable 1.7 out of 5 stars. 

Patrick Carrico

Frankfort

