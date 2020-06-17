Dear editor,

I have been black for 66 years and have been friends with Charlie Tippett for all my life. Charlie was white but completely colorblind and I wanted to be like Charlie.

When some of my friends got in serious trouble the judge gave them the option: reform school or working in Charlie’s business! Most chose working for Charlie and he always accepted them. In the end, they all loved him because he was truly their only dad they had ever had.

I am proud they named the new playground located at Dolly Graham Park after my friend Charlie Tippett!

Max Thomas

Frankfort

