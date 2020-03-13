Dear editor,

In response to the request to pass an ordinance to allow chickens within the city limits, I request that the Frankfort City Commission deny this request for the following reasons:

• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website states that “chickens and other poultry used for meat and eggs can carry germs that make people sick. These include salmonella from the droppings, bird flu, Avian influenza” as well as several others. Given the struggles from many other diseases, why add another possibility of making people sick?

• Secondly, I have informally spoken to several people in the area of the city close to where I live and not one has supported allowing chickens in the city. I have also lived in two residential areas in Frankfort that have homeowners’ associations; both have banned raising livestock in the subdivisions.

• I have yet to see a chicken coop that would enhance the appearance of an area.

I ask the city commission to please consider not acting on the request to raise chickens inside the city limits.

Earl Burton

Frankfort

