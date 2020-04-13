Dear editor,
I frequently agree with Jerry Blackburn but not on his letter regarding the COVID-19 issue (“Beshear is promoting fear by closing businesses, churches,” March 23).
That being said, I was disappointed in some recent letters and a response in “We Asked” because they tried to use the crisis of the COVID-19 virus to promote a political agenda. Some of the ridiculous attacks included the following statements:
“If he believes that President Donald Trump has the welfare of the American people at heart, he is sadly mistaken. Trump has nothing on his mind except helping the wealthy and his rich donors.”
"(President Trump) is doing the same thing he did in Puerto Rico: tossing out rolls of paper towels, dodging responsibility and turning a blind eye to the mounting number of dead."
"President Donald Trump is a lying, cheating backstabber. His word means nothing. He pardons crooks and fires truth tellers. Trump was three months late protecting us, refusing to admit his failure, calling it a "Chinese virus" not a worldwide pandemic."
These comments are false, ignorant and immaterial to the virus topic. It is time to leave politics out of the COVID-19 problem and present a unified front in battling this disease.
It is sad that some people want to make everything political. It is hard for me to grasp the fact that they hate the president so much that they feel the need to attack him on every issue. Shocking news for Trump haters: He didn’t create the COVID-19 virus or spread it around the world.
Matt Shuy
Frankfort
