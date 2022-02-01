The filing deadline has passed. We now have citizens who wish to represent us in some aspect of our government, "the government of the people, by the people and for the people.” You and I now have work to do. We have research to do. We have candidates to vet. How well we do our job will determine what kind of government we will have to serve us.
We were founded as a Judeo-Christian nation. If you have doubts about that read primary source historical material of the founders. Read Genesis chapters 1-13 to learn how God instructed us even from the beginning as the founders knew.
The Bible tells us in Exodus 18:21 to “select men/women who fear God, men/women of truth, those who hate dishonest gain." We must choose people who will obey His Word, obey His principles, His values, His law. They, too, will obey the U.S. Constitution as well as the Kentucky Constitution.
According to “My Faith Votes,” 90 million Christians in America are eligible to vote. Of them 40% do not vote and an additional 15% aren’t even registered to vote. If all people who claim to be Christian voted on God’s principles, values and laws, we would have a Judeo-Christian country yet again. We are to be salt and light in our world, in her culture and her politics. We are to make a difference.
Thomas Jefferson said and I agree, “God who gave us life gave us liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God? Indeed I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just, that his justice cannot sleep forever.”
Read. Study. Examine the candidates. Pray and vote Biblically.
