Dear editor,
I read in The State Journal a few days ago (“Attorney: Kentucky schools should remove 'prayer lockers',” Oct. 9) about a school where some of the students were leaving prayer letters or notes in each other's lockers and that the principal was going to ban that practice on the basis of separation of church and state.
With all of the real problems in the schools today like drugs, guns, bullying, gangs, something positive is happening like kids praying for one another and what happens? They get shot down.
America needs to turn around. We are heading in the wrong direction.
Christopher Douthitt
Frankfort