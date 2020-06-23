Dear editor,

It's 10 p.m. on June 19. It sounds like the Fourth of July outside.

Two weeks before the date, I have to go out with my dogs at night because they are scared of the fireworks. I'd like to take them out to go to the bathroom, in their own yard, but I can't.

The City of Frankfort won't do anything about it. I can't believe that there are police in the area and they can't hear it. Maybe if they would put their windows down they might see what citizens are going through.

This is ridiculous. I know I need to watch them from July 1 until forever because they won't stop. I thought there was some kind of ordinance about this.

Thank you for letting me vent!

Rebecca Crockett

Frankfort

