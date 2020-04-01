Dear editor,

Why is everyone surprised by President Donald Trump's reaction to the coronavirus pandemic?

He is doing the same thing he did in Puerto Rico: tossing out rolls of paper towels, dodging responsibility and turning a blind eye to the mounting number of dead.

Margaret Groves

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription