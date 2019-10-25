Dear editor,

I was dismayed and puzzled by a recent guest columnist ("Guest columnist: Not proud of Capital Pride Kentucky," Oct. 22) who characterized the recent gay pride event so negatively. I certainly had a very different view.

I saw it as a wonderful event where people from all walks of life came together as a community to support gay rights. I was very proud of Frankfort and saw it as a day of love and acceptance of all of us who live here. I loved seeing all the gay pride flags leading up to the event, and my only regret was not having one hanging on my door!

Mary Lynn Collins

Frankfort

