It is disappointing to see proposals for spending as much as nearly $5 million on the Broadway Bridge, when for a bit less than that, Frankfort could have a new, safe and not-flooded animal shelter.

Let us keep our priorities on living animals, not a dead bridge.

Richard Silver

Frankfort

