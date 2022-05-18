Dear editor,

Kentucky Republicans voted to force a 12-year-old child to give birth after they are raped. Let's be clear, this is child abuse. It is also a life sentence of poverty and misery for the child and the child she is forced to bear. House Bill 3 may be pro-birth but it is not pro-life.

Republicans don't care about children once they are born. One in four Kentucky kids go hungry every day, half of them live in households 200% below poverty level and last year Kentucky was number one in child abuse. But Republicans don't pass laws to end these conditions. Instead, they vote against continuing child tax credits which lifted 30% of children out of poverty during the pandemic. They turn down $50 million of federal food aid. They refuse to make the ultra-rich pay their fair share in taxes or to make the minimum wage a living wage. They pass laws that force twelve year old children to give birth after they are raped.

Republicans don't care about children's lives once they are born and I guess neither do the people who elect them. Talk about that in church on Sunday.

Margaret Groves

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription