GOP lawmakers in Kentucky wrote a draconian abortion law (HB3) that was literally impossible to comply with. They’ll probably go back to work with the same intent, to stop abortion.
I propose a law that will help women who are forced to give birth, regardless of rape, incest, age, birth defects, hereditary diseases, health, and economic circumstances; and that is a law that will ensure health care for the woman and her child and payments from the state that will allow the woman and her child to live at double the poverty level. The child would be eligible for state sponsored child care and paid higher education.
The law would stipulate that citizens would be able to sue for up to $20,000 their fellow citizens who have taken steps in any way, by word or deed, to aid and abet the cessation of benefits for the mother and child. If successful in their suit, the suer would receive $10,000; the other $10,000 would go into a fund providing for women who were forced by the state to give birth and their children.
In order to qualify for this compensation, the woman would need to go on record that she is pregnant and that she wishes to have an abortion no later than the 12th week of pregnancy (in order to allow time to schedule an abortion no later than the 15th week). If she is prevented from having an abortion for any reason, lack of doctors and clinics available to perform the procedure, excessive and difficult paperwork, etc., she would be able to access the state’s funds and benefits after she gives birth.
When the child is born, the reality of whether GOP lawmakers want to protect, defend, and ensure children are well provided for will be known. It is one thing to want to protect an embryo or fetus, it is quite another to take on the long term care of a child.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.