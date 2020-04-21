Dear editor,

I am absolutely disgusted at the actions of those protesting against our governor's efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While Erika Calihan leads the crowd of miscreants shouting through a bullhorn into the press room at the Capitol, the governor is solemnly reading the number of new cases and deaths in Kentucky. While many Kentuckians are lighting main streets and homes green in compassion for those lost, these misguided individuals follow the lead of Erika Calihan, endangering others' lives.

Chances are someone in that crowd has the virus and has passed it on to someone else while not social distancing or wearing a protective mask.

Shame on you, Erika Calihan, for endangering the lives of others. Shame on you, Ericka Calihan, for setting the worst example possible is this horrific time of suffering and death. Shame on you, Erika Calihan, for organizing an event that more than likely will add to this suffering and death.

It is likely that one of the many young people present at that rally will pass the virus on to a grandparent or someone with an underlying condition and they will die.

You are a selfish, misguided person, Erika Calihan, who more than likely will be responsible for the death of someone you will never meet or know. Shame on you!

Charles Noderer

LaGrange

