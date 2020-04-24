Dear editor,

Why aren't the "let me work" protesters demanding more virus tests so people can go back to work safely and sooner? Why aren't they protesting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's relentless efforts to direct relief money to corporations instead of people and small businesses?

More important, why are our Republican legislators trying to undermine Gov. Andy Breshear's efforts? Why aren't they lobbying Mitch McConnell to pass legislation that gives small business and unemployment relief money directly to states for distribution? Why don't they demand that the next CARES bill include money for hospitals and food? You tell me.

One "let me work" protester said, "Kentuckians are losing their rights." They could say that again. Kentucky has the most restrictive voting laws in U.S. — no early voting, limited absentee voting, not enough voting hours or voting sites. Only 31% of Kentuckians vote. No Kentucky voter should be forced to surrender their right to vote because the voting laws make it impossible to work and vote in person on the same day.

If the protesters are really worried about losing their rights, why aren't they protesting the legislature's refusal to change Kentucky's restrictive voting laws? You tell me.

Margaret Groves

Frankfort

