Dear editor,

I do not understand these "protesters." They obviously are selfish and only concerned for themselves with no regard for others, especially for us elderly with health complications who are the most susceptible to death because of the virus. These people need to experience what life was like during the Great Depression.

And the gall of that new attorney general (Daniel Cameron), who is wasting taxpayers' money by suing the governor! He certainly is not protecting our lives and rights, but rather bowing to external pressures. I certainly will not vote for him again.

Dorothy Schroeder

Frankfort

