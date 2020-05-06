Dear editor,
Why aren't the "let me work" protesters demanding more virus tests so people can go back to work safely and sooner?
Why aren’t they protesting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's relentless efforts to direct relief money to corporations instead of people and small businesses? Some 4% of the companies in the Paycheck Protection Program have taken up 45% of the money and big banks have collected $10 billion in fees.
One protester said, "Kentuckians are losing their rights." They could say that again. Kentucky has the most restrictive voting laws in U.S. — no early voting, limited absentee voting, not enough voting hours or voting sites. These laws make it impossible to work and vote in person on the same day. Only 31% of Kentuckians vote.
Why aren't they protesting the legislature's refusal to change Kentucky's restrictive voting laws, which force voters to choose between working or giving up their right to vote?
One in five Kentucky kids struggles with hunger. Why aren't the protesters demanding Mitch include money for food in the next CARE bill? Why aren't they protesting our legislature's attempts to eliminate food stamps and health care?
Why aren't the "Liberate Kentucky" protesters speaking out on these issues? You tell me.
Margaret Groves
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.